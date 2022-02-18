Moderna Adds Three New mRNA-Based Development Programs To Its Pipeline

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said it is developing three new vaccines based on the same technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics.

Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

If successful, both companies will compete with GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) two-dose vaccine Shingrix, approved by the FDA in 2017.

Shingles typically develop in older adults infected with chickenpox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. It is characterized by a painful rash that generally clears up within a month.

Moderna's shingles vaccine is being developed to target the varicella-zoster virus.

The Company is also developing a cancer vaccine and a shot against the herpes simplex virus-2, which causes genital herpes, a sexually transmitted disease.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.97% at $142.02 during the market session on the last check Friday.

MRNA shares are down 2.97% at $142.02 during the market session on the last check Friday.