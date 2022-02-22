 Skip to main content

Rezolute Highlights Early-Stage Study Results For RZ402 In Diabetic Macular Edema
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:24am   Comments
Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLTannounced topline data from its Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study of RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor (PKI) for diabetic macular edema (DME). 

  • Results of the MAD study further validate and support the potential for once-daily oral dosing and enable the Company to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study later this year.
  • The recently completed MAD study showed dose-dependent increases in systemic exposures, with repeat-dosing to steady-state resulting in the highest concentrations of RZ402 explored to date, exceeding 200 ng/mL and 50 ng/mL at peak and 24-hour trough, respectively. 
  • The MAD study results showed that RZ402 was generally safe and well-tolerated, including at higher doses than previously tested in the SAD study. There were no serious adverse events, adverse drug reactions, or identified risks.
  • Rezolute plans to present full study results at a medical conference this year.
  • Price Action: RZLT shares are down 2.09% at $4.21 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

