FDA Issues 'Refusal To File' To Allarity Therapeutics' Dovitinib In Kidney Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:52am   Comments
The FDA has provided Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for a marketing application for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).

  • The refusal also covers an accompanying pre-market approval (PMA) application for the DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic.
  • The FDA determined that the applications submitted were not sufficiently complete to permit substantive reviews upon preliminary review. 
  • In the letter regarding the marketing application, the FDA said that the submitted clinical trial data do not conclude efficacy based on non-inferiority data set.
  • In December, Allarity' submitted its first regulatory application for marketing approval.
  • Allarity intends to seek immediate guidance from the FDA, which potentially includes requesting a Type A meeting to clarify and respond to the issues identified in the RTF letters and seek additional guidance.
  • The Company anticipates that a new prospective clinical trial will be required to overcome the FDA's outstanding objections.
  • Price Action: ALLR shares closed at $6.59 on Friday.

BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

