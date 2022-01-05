 Skip to main content

After Successful COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech Come Together For mRNA-Based Shingles Vaccine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 7:44am   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced a new research, development, and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles.

  • The agreement marks the third collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech in the infectious diseases field, following influenza and COVID-19 vaccine collaborations initiated in 2018 and 2020. respectively.
  • The parties will share development costs. Clinical trials are planned to start in H2 of 2022. 
  • Pfizer will have the right to commercialize the potential vaccine globally, except Germany, Turkey, and certain developing countries where BioNTech will have commercialization rights. 
  • The companies will share gross profits from the commercialization of any product.
  • Under the agreement terms, Pfizer will pay BioNTech $225 million in upfront payments, including a cash payment of $75 million and an equity investment of $150 million. 
  • BioNTech can receive future regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $200 million. 
  • BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25 million for the company's proprietary antigen technology.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 2.65% at $230.30, and PFE stock is up 1.72% at $55.47 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

