Bristol Myers Shares Interim Data From Long-Term Study Of Zeposia In Ulcerative Colitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 3:41pm   Comments
Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced interim results from the True North open-label extension study evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of Zeposia (ozanimod) in active ulcerative colitis (UC). 

  • Findings show that the percentage of patients achieving clinical remission, clinical response, endoscopic improvement, and corticosteroid-free remission was maintained through Week 142. 
  • No new safety signals emerged in the study. 
  • Related: Bristol Myers' Zeposia Wins European Approval For Ulcerative Colitis.
  • Interim analysis of patients (n=823) showed that at Weeks 46, 94, and 142, 45%, 51%, and 45% of participants were in clinical remission, respectively, and 80%, 84%, and 86% achieved clinical response, respectively. 
  • The efficacy of Zeposia in those who entered the long-term study as responders on Day 1 was higher compared to the total population, with 70% and 69% achieving clinical remission at Weeks 46 and 94, respectively, and 95% and 98% achieving clinical response at Weeks 46 and 94, respectively. 
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.30% at $67.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

