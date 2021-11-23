 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers' Zeposia Wins European Approval For Ulcerative Colitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Bristol Myers' Zeposia Wins European Approval For Ulcerative Colitis

The European Commission has approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Zeposia (ozanimod) for ulcerative colitis (UC).

  • The approval comes for adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. 
  • Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, is a sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity selectively to S1P subtypes 1 (S1P1) and 5 (S1P5). 
  • The approval was based on data from the True North Phase 3 trial.
  • During induction at Week 10 (Zeposia N=429 versus placebo N=216), the trial met its primary endpoint of clinical remission (18% versus 6%) 
  • During maintenance at Week 52 (Zeposia N=230 versus placebo N=227), the trial met its primary endpoint of clinical remission (37% versus 19%).
  • In the induction and maintenance phases of the True North trial, the overall safety profile was consistent with the known safety profile for Zeposia.
  • Related Link: Bristol-Myers' Zeposia Scores FDA Approval For Ulcerative Colitis.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.37% at $57.82 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs ulcerative colitisBiotech News Health Care General

