Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster To Be Ready By August, But Dicey If Omicron-Specific Needed: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO, Stephane Bancel, told Reuters that an omicron-specific booster could be ready by August.

  • The CEO said that the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab.
  • Last month Moderna began clinical trials for a booster dose specifically designed to target omicron. Initial results from studies in monkeys show that the omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine.
  • Related: Moderna-Rovi Seal 10-Year Deal Extension To Make mRNA Drugs.
  • "We believe a booster will be needed. I don't know yet if it is going to be the existing vaccine, omicron-only, or bivalent: omicron and existing vaccine, two mRNA in one dose."
  • He said a decision would be made when clinical data become available in the coming months.
  • Bancel also confirmed that under the best-case scenario, Moderna would have pan-vaccine by August 2023, which would protect simultaneously against COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory diseases.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.35% at $149.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

