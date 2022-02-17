Yumanity Cuts 60% Of Its Workforce, Explores Strategic Alternatives
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMTX) is exploring strategic alternatives. The Company has engaged H.C. Wainwright as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in this process.
- In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a strategic restructuring to preserve capital.
- As part of the restructuring, the Company anticipates eliminating approximately 60% of its workforce, to be completed by April, among other actions to reduce cash burn while the Company explores strategic alternatives.
- Related: Yumanity Shares Fall On FDA Hold On Multidose Trials In Parkinson's Disease.
- The Company also expects to incur a non-recurring charge of approximately $0.4 million in Q1 FY22 related to the restructuring.
- Price Action: YMTX shares are down 13.80% at $1.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
