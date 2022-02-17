Aridis Pharma COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Variant In Animal Study
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ARDS) fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail has been shown to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant.
- Both mAbs conferred complete protection against Omicron infected animals when given either parenterally or by intranasal administration.
- Both mAbs in the AR-701 cocktail, i.e., AR-720 and AR-703, neutralized all authentic SARS-CoV-2 beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, and Omicron variants in vitro.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals has recently received a $1.9 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate the prevention of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) viral transmission using inhaled delivery of monoclonal antibodies.
- "We believe these exciting animal efficacy results are the first of any COVID antibody program to show this level of broad reactivity and efficacy, including in Omicron infected models. Given large scale clinical data from others which showed mAbs are effective as a COVID-19 preventative treatment, we think that AR-701 is well-positioned for pan-coronavirus prophylaxis," commented Vu Truong, Ph.D., CEO of Aridis Pharmaceuticals.
- Price Action: ARDS shares are up 3.86% at $2.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
