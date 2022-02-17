 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aridis Pharma COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Variant In Animal Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Aridis Pharma COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Variant In Animal Study

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ARDS) fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail has been shown to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

  • Both mAbs conferred complete protection against Omicron infected animals when given either parenterally or by intranasal administration.
  • Both mAbs in the AR-701 cocktail, i.e., AR-720 and AR-703, neutralized all authentic SARS-CoV-2 beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, and Omicron variants in vitro.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals has recently received a $1.9 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate the prevention of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) viral transmission using inhaled delivery of monoclonal antibodies.
  • "We believe these exciting animal efficacy results are the first of any COVID antibody program to show this level of broad reactivity and efficacy, including in Omicron infected models. Given large scale clinical data from others which showed mAbs are effective as a COVID-19 preventative treatment, we think that AR-701 is well-positioned for pan-coronavirus prophylaxis," commented Vu Truong, Ph.D., CEO of Aridis Pharmaceuticals. 
  • Price Action: ARDS shares are up 3.86% at $2.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
5 Short Squeeze Candidate To Watch: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Tops List, EVgo, Indonesia Energy Corp And More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com