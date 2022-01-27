Aridis Shares Rise On Funding For Inhaled Monoclonal Antibodies Against Influenza, COVID-19

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has granted $1.9 million to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc ARDS to evaluate Aridis' inhaled monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against influenza and COVID-19 for low- and middle-income countries.
- The mAbs will be manufactured using a spirulina-based platform technology developed by Lumen Bioscience.
- Lumen Bio's platform can produce therapeutic proteins at lower costs than conventional mammalian cell line technologies.
- Aridis' formulation technology enables self-administration of prophylactic and therapeutic antibodies directly to the upper or lower airways of the respiratory tract.
- Local delivery substantially of therapeutics reduces the dose required to achieve a therapeutic effect (over 100-fold compared to intravenous or intramuscular injections).
- Aridis' formulation technology has demonstrated the ability to stabilize mAbs at room temperature and packaged in a compact powder capsule for delivery from disposable dry powder inhalers.
- It also funds animal safety and efficacy testing in virus challenge animal models.
- Pending the outcome of preliminary results, the Gates Foundation has the option to continue funding through preclinical IND enabling activities and through Phase 1/2a human trial.
- Price Action: ARDS shares up 27% at $2.21 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
