 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Safety Board Recommends BioCardia's Heart Failure Cell Therapy To Continue Unchanged
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Safety Board Recommends BioCardia's Heart Failure Cell Therapy To Continue Unchanged

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its prespecified data review for BioCardia Inc's (NASDAQ: BCDA) ongoing Phase 3 CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial.

  • The DSMB based its review on all available data for the 108 patients enrolled with an additional six crossover patient procedures in the trial to date. 
  • The monitoring board's assessment indicated no significant safety concerns and recommended that the study continue as designed.  
  • The ongoing CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial is expected to enroll 260 patients. 
  • CardiAMP Cell Therapy System received FDA Breakthrough Device status for heart failure earlier this month.
  • The trial's primary endpoint is an outcomes composite score based on a hierarchical analysis of the three-tiered Finkelstein-Schoenfeld (FS).
  • The FS procedure is a ranked analysis that compares the occurrence of cardiovascular and other health-related events, along with functional capacity measures, through one year in patients.
  • Price Action: BCDA shares are down 4.10% at $2.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCDA)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com