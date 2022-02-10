 Skip to main content

Preprint Suggests, Vir-GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Can Evade Omicron Sub-Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 3:09pm   Comments
In January, amid the omicron surge, WHO's expert panel recommended GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) / Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) and Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) COVID-19 treatments.

