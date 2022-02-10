Preprint Suggests, Vir-GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Can Evade Omicron Sub-Variant
In January, amid the omicron surge, WHO's expert panel recommended GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) / Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) and Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) COVID-19 treatments.
- But a new preprint, released late Wednesday night, suggests it may not be possible to use sotrovimab for long.
- The researchers found that the antibody isn't effective at neutralizing BA.2, the omicron subvariant.
- The preprint prompted Vir to put out a press release early Thursday morning saying their lab analyses suggest sotrovimab "retains neutralizing activity" against BA.2.
- Vir said its preprint would be posted in the "coming week."
- Notably, in December, the lab found that sotrovimab lost efficacy against a different subvariant of omicron, while a University of Washington lab that works directly with Vir found the opposite.
- Also See: GSK, Vir Biotech File For Emergency Use Nod For Intramuscular Sotrovimab For COVID-19.
- Price Action: VIR shares are down 5.04% at $32.43, GSK shares are up 0.80% at $44.62 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga