Novartis Expects FY22 Sales, Profit Growth; Sandoz Review Continues

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Novartis AG NVS reported a Q4 net income of $16.31 billion, up from $2.1 billion the previous year, benefiting from the sale of its stake in Roche Holding AG RHHBY.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- Core operating income also rose in the quarter, reaching $3.82 billion from $3.50 billion the year prior. Core EPS increased to $1.40 from $1.34.
- Sales grew to $13.23 billion from $12.77 billion in the same quarter of 2020, driven by a strong performance in its Innovative Medicines division.
- Revenues from arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx gained 13% in CC to $1.24 billion.
- Heart failure treatment Entresto sales jumped 34% in CC to $949 million.
- Dividend: Novartis proposed an increased dividend for 2021 of CHF3.10, up from CHF3 a share.
- Looking Ahead: Novartis forecast Sandoz sales would be broadly in line with the 2021 level, while the division's core operating income is expected to fall at a low-to-mid-single-digit rate.
- The company expects overall sales and core operating income to grow mid-single digit.
- It forecasts Innovative Medicines Sales to grow mid to single digit, while operating income to grow mid to high single-digit, ahead of sales.
- The strategic review of generic division Sandoz is progressing, it added, and it expects to provide an update at the end of 2022 at the latest.
- Related: Carlyle, Blackstone Mull $25B Buyout For Novartis' Sandoz Arm: Report.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 2.93% at $85.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.