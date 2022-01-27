Fujifilm To Buy Cell Therapy Plant From Atara For $100M

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, will acquire a cell therapy plant from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA for $100 million.
- According to the company, the 90,000-square-foot facility in Thousand Oaks, California, is "readily expandable" and has the flexibility to produce clinical and commercial treatments, including allogenic T-cell and CAR-T immunotherapies.
- As part of the deal, Fujifilm Diosynth, will begin a long-term manufacturing agreement to help produce treatments in Atara's clinical pipeline, including tabelecleucel for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoproliferative disease following a transplant.
- Fujifilm said it plans to offer positions to the plant's current 140 employees. "The collective expertise of the team will further support our efforts as a world-class CDMO," Fujifilm Diosynth CEO Martin Meeson said in a statement.
- The agreement is expected to reduce Atara's planned operating expenses.
- Upon closing, the upfront consideration, along with the reduction in operating expenses, in addition to Atara's existing cash balance, is expected to fund Atara's planned operations into Q4 2023.
- Price Action: ATRA shares are up 4.92% at $16.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
