Atara Bio Unveils Pivotal Data On T Cell Therapy Tabelecleucel In Transplant Patients
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) posted efficacy and safety results from its Phase 3 ALLELE study of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD).
- EBV+ PTLD is a rare complication after a solid organ (SOT) or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).
- The overall response rate was 50% in both the SOT and HCT groups.
- 26.3% of patients overall achieved a complete response, and just under 23.7% reached a partial response.
- Eleven of the 19 responders saw a duration of response longer than six months.
- Of the eight remaining responders, four patients experienced either disease progression or death, and four weren't evaluable for a six-month response at the data cut.
- Patients who responded to tab-cel survived longer than the non-responders, with a one-year survival rate of 89.2% in the responder group versus 32.4% in the group that didn't respond. Median overall survival wasn't reached in the responder group.
- The Company also reported long-term results from Phase 2 and EAP trials, showing a median overall survival of 54.6 months.
- The overall complete response rate was 42.1%, and the partial response rate was 21.1%.
- Two-year survival rates for CR and PR patients were 86.2% and 86.5%, respectively.
- In November, Atara filed with the EMA and is expecting a decision in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: ATRA shares are up 9.45% at $17.14 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
