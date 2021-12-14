 Skip to main content

Atara Bio Unveils Pivotal Data On T Cell Therapy Tabelecleucel In Transplant Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRAposted efficacy and safety results from its Phase 3 ALLELE study of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD).

  • EBV+ PTLD is a rare complication after a solid organ (SOT) or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).
  • The overall response rate was 50% in both the SOT and HCT groups. 
  • 26.3% of patients overall achieved a complete response, and just under 23.7% reached a partial response.
  • Eleven of the 19 responders saw a duration of response longer than six months. 
  • Of the eight remaining responders, four patients experienced either disease progression or death, and four weren't evaluable for a six-month response at the data cut. 
  • Patients who responded to tab-cel survived longer than the non-responders, with a one-year survival rate of 89.2% in the responder group versus 32.4% in the group that didn't respond. Median overall survival wasn't reached in the responder group.
  • The Company also reported long-term results from Phase 2 and EAP trials, showing a median overall survival of 54.6 months. 
  • The overall complete response rate was 42.1%, and the partial response rate was 21.1%. 
  • Two-year survival rates for CR and PR patients were 86.2% and 86.5%, respectively.
  • In November, Atara filed with the EMA and is expecting a decision in 2H of 2022. 
  • Price Action: ATRA shares are up 9.45% at $17.14 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

