After Pfizer, Moderna Kickstarts Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

by Vandana Singh
January 27, 2022 6:52 AM | 1 min read

Moderna Inc MRNA has started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Additionally, Moderna announced the publication of neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant six months following a booster dose in The New England Journal of Medicine.
  • The Company said that while the third shot of its original coronavirus vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the variant at the lower dose, their levels declined six months after the 50 µg booster dose was administered.
  • However, neutralizing antibodies remained detectable in all participants.
  • Related: Moderna's Authorized COVID-19 Booster Increases Omicron Neutralizing Antibody Levels 37-Fold.
  • Moderna said it would study its omicron-specific booster in 18 years and older adults.
  • It would test the booster in individuals who received only the two-dose primary series of Moderna's original vaccine, mRNA-1273. Also, in those who received the primary series and a booster dose of the same vaccine.
  • Moderna plans to enroll about 300 participants in each of the two groups in the study.
  • Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX started a clinical trial on Tuesday to test a new version of their vaccine specifically tailored to the omicron variant.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 3.25% at $160.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral
Top Stories