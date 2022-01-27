After Pfizer, Moderna Kickstarts Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Moderna Inc MRNA has started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target the omicron coronavirus variant.
- Additionally, Moderna announced the publication of neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant six months following a booster dose in The New England Journal of Medicine.
- The Company said that while the third shot of its original coronavirus vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the variant at the lower dose, their levels declined six months after the 50 µg booster dose was administered.
- However, neutralizing antibodies remained detectable in all participants.
- Related: Moderna's Authorized COVID-19 Booster Increases Omicron Neutralizing Antibody Levels 37-Fold.
- Moderna said it would study its omicron-specific booster in 18 years and older adults.
- It would test the booster in individuals who received only the two-dose primary series of Moderna's original vaccine, mRNA-1273. Also, in those who received the primary series and a booster dose of the same vaccine.
- Moderna plans to enroll about 300 participants in each of the two groups in the study.
- Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner BioNTech SE BNTX started a clinical trial on Tuesday to test a new version of their vaccine specifically tailored to the omicron variant.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 3.25% at $160.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.