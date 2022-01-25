eFFECTOR Secures $50M Funding From Lincoln Park Capital
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR) entered into an investment agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for up to $50 million over 36 months.
- The Company said a new group was added to evaluate frontline maintenance in patients with PD-L1 ≥1% in the Phase 2b KICKSTART trial of tomivosertib combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- This cohort will enroll approximately 60 patients.
- Topline data from the ongoing frontline cohort in patients with PD-L1>50% and the new frontline maintenance cohort in patients with PD-L1>1% in the KICKSTART trial are now expected in H1 2023.
- eFFECTOR also said it was discontinuing the development of tomivosertib in patients who have already progressed on pembrolizumab monotherapy.
- In addition, first patients have been dosed in two additional Phase 2 expansion cohorts evaluating zotatifin in combination with sotorasib in KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC and combination with abemaciclib and fulvestrant in ER+/HER2- breast cancer.
- eFFECTOR anticipates initial response data from one or more of the expansion cohorts, and additional data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, in 1H of 2022.
- It anticipates topline results from the trial in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: EFTR shares closed 4.21% lower at $6.04 during after-hours trading on Monday.
