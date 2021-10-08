 Skip to main content

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Gains On Encouraging Preclinical Zotatifin Data In Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 7:34am   Comments
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR), in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, announced the presentation of new positive data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
  • The data were at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. 
  • Zotatifin is a potent and sequence-selective inhibitor of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A (eIF4A) mediated translation.
  • In the study, zotatifin treatment slowed tumor growth in six out of eight syngeneic TNBC models without apparent toxicity. 
  • Zotatifin treatment was also shown to inhibit proliferative and stem cell signaling pathways and induce proteins involved in Interferon-α and Interferon-γ responses. 
  • Additionally, the combination treatment of zotatifin with the mTOR inhibitor Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Afinitor (everolimus) demonstrated statistically significant prolonged survival compared to using these agents alone.
  • Related: What's Going On With eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Today?
  • Price Action: EFTR shares are up 24.7% at $14.32 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

