eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Gains On Encouraging Preclinical Zotatifin Data In Breast Cancer
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR), in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, announced the presentation of new positive data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- The data were at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Zotatifin is a potent and sequence-selective inhibitor of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A (eIF4A) mediated translation.
- In the study, zotatifin treatment slowed tumor growth in six out of eight syngeneic TNBC models without apparent toxicity.
- Zotatifin treatment was also shown to inhibit proliferative and stem cell signaling pathways and induce proteins involved in Interferon-α and Interferon-γ responses.
- Additionally, the combination treatment of zotatifin with the mTOR inhibitor Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Afinitor (everolimus) demonstrated statistically significant prolonged survival compared to using these agents alone.
- Related: What's Going On With eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Today?
- Price Action: EFTR shares are up 24.7% at $14.32 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General