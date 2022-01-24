 Skip to main content

Arcturus Therapeutics' COVID-19 Booster Clinical Trial Show Encouraging Neutralizing Antibody Responses
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 9:23am   Comments
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has announced updated data Phase 1/2 booster trial of ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its investigational, self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates targeting the variants of concern.

  • Data from the Phase 1/2 booster trial show that both ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, when administered as low-dose (5 mcg) boosters at least five months after Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty immunization, demonstrated robust antibody responses.
  • Related: Arcturus Shares Shoot Higher After Additional Data From COVID-19 Vaccine Programs.
  • Neutralizing antibody concentrations were maintained between 15 and 29 days post-administration. 
  • These results are expected to support further clinical development of these candidates as booster vaccines.
  • Price Action: ARCT shares are down 6.47% at $23.00 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

