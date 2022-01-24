Arcturus Therapeutics' COVID-19 Booster Clinical Trial Show Encouraging Neutralizing Antibody Responses
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has announced updated data Phase 1/2 booster trial of ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its investigational, self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates targeting the variants of concern.
- Data from the Phase 1/2 booster trial show that both ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, when administered as low-dose (5 mcg) boosters at least five months after Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty immunization, demonstrated robust antibody responses.
- Neutralizing antibody concentrations were maintained between 15 and 29 days post-administration.
- These results are expected to support further clinical development of these candidates as booster vaccines.
- Price Action: ARCT shares are down 6.47% at $23.00 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
