Arcturus Shares Shoot Higher After Additional Data From COVID-19 Vaccine Programs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) announced new data and updates from clinical development programs for ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidates for COVID-19.

  • ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 are being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial in U.S. and Singapore. 
  • The study evaluates Arcturus' COVID vaccine candidates as both a primary vaccination series and a booster following initial vaccination with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty. 
  • Preliminary immunogenicity results from the first eight of 12 ARCT-154 administered participants, and the first nine of 12 participants with ARCT-165 as a booster demonstrates an encouraging increase in neutralizing antibody titers.
  • Additional data shows activity against several variants of concern and variants of interest upon boosting with ARCT-154 (5 mcg) and ARCT-165 (5 mcg).
  • ARCT-154 is also being studied in an ongoing pivotal trial in Vietnam, sponsored and funded by Arcturus' collaborator Vinbiotech.
  • The Company anticipates submitting regulatory documents in Vietnam this month, completing the Emergency Use Authorization application in Q1 of 2022, assuming positive data.
  • Arcturus also plans to evaluate sera from ARCT-154, and ARCT-165 vaccinated participants against the omicron variant and expects preliminary data in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ARCT shares are up 19.20% at $42.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

