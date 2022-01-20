Aptorum Shares Rise After FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Repurposed Compound For Pediatric Cancer
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for Neuroblastoma.
- Aptorum Group plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a Phase 1b/2a trial for SACT-1 in 2022.
- Neuroblastoma is one of the most prevailing solid tumor cancers in children, representing 8% - 10% of all childhood tumors, accounting for around 15% of all cancer-related deaths in the pediatric population.
- Aptorum received its first US patent regarding SACT-1 repurposed drug for various cancers earlier this week.
- The SACT-1 invention provides a composition and method for treating or preventing the growth of cancerous tumors and/or delaying the onset of cancer from tumor-initiating cells.
- Price Action: APM shares are up 30.3% at $1.59 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
