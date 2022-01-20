 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptorum Shares Rise After FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Repurposed Compound For Pediatric Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Aptorum Shares Rise After FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Repurposed Compound For Pediatric Cancer

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for Neuroblastoma.

  • Aptorum Group plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a Phase 1b/2a trial for SACT-1 in 2022.
  • Neuroblastoma is one of the most prevailing solid tumor cancers in children, representing 8% - 10% of all childhood tumors, accounting for around 15% of all cancer-related deaths in the pediatric population.
  • Aptorum received its first US patent regarding SACT-1 repurposed drug for various cancers earlier this week.
  • The SACT-1 invention provides a composition and method for treating or preventing the growth of cancerous tumors and/or delaying the onset of cancer from tumor-initiating cells. 
  • Price Action: APM shares are up 30.3% at $1.59 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com