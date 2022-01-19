 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck's Keytruda Manages To Cross The Finish Line In Liver Cancer Confirmatory Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Share:
Merck's Keytruda Manages To Cross The Finish Line In Liver Cancer Confirmatory Trial

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has posted the final results from the Phase 3 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus best supportive care (BSC) in previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.

  • Keytruda slashed the risk of death by 21% over placebo in hepatocellular carcinoma patients in Asia who had previously received sorafenib. 
  • Merck's Keytruda also beat placebo at shrinking tumors and preventing disease progression, according to data presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
  • The Company announced topline data in September
  • The results came from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 trial, which is meant to serve as the new confirmatory trial for Keytruda's accelerated approval in post-Nexavar liver cancer; a previous phase 3 KEYNOTE-240 study narrowly missed its mark.
  • Keytruda showed a similar 22% reduction in the risk of death in the global KEYNOTE-240 trial. But the new Asian trial met statistical significance.
  • Keytruda + BSC showed a median overall survival of 14.6 months compared to 13.0 months on placebo. 
  • 34.3% of patients on the Keytruda regime stayed alive at two years compared to 24.9% for placebo plus BSC.
  • There were three deaths in the Keytruda arm related to the study intervention.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.50% at $81.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

CNBC's Final Trades: Wynn Resorts, Goldman Sachs, Berkshire Hathaway And This Pharma Major
Todos Medical Releases Videos of Recent CEO Interviews with Fox Business, NewsMax and Black News Channel on COVID Testing & Treatment Strategies
Canada Approves Pfizer's At-Home COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment, But Deliveries Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award
CNBC's Final Trades: Merck, Intel, Meta Platforms, Goldman Sachs And This Biopharma Stock
Merck's Keytruda As Adjuvant Treatment Improves Disease-Free Survival In Lung Cancer Setting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Hepatocellular Carcinoma Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com