 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck's Keytruda Tops Placebo On Overall Survival Endpoint In Liver Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Merck's Keytruda Tops Placebo On Overall Survival Endpoint In Liver Cancer Patients
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced topline data from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 trial of Keytruda in Asian patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
  • The trial included HCC patients previously treated with sorafenib.
  • The study met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), and Keytruda plus best supportive care showed statistically significant improvement in OS compared with placebo plus best supportive care.
  • KEYNOTE-394 also met its key secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR), with statistically significant improvements for Keytruda compared with placebo. 
  • No new safety signals were observed. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • Keytruda was granted accelerated approval in November 2018 for patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib, based on ORR and durability of response data from KEYNOTE-224. 
  • A subsequent study, KEYNOTE-240, did not meet its dual primary endpoints of OS and PFS. 
  • The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting in April discussed the accelerated approval that voted 8-0 in favor of maintaining accelerated approval of Keytruda for this indication. 
  • Price Action: MRK stock is up 0.15% at $73.72 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Acceleron In Advanced $11B Buyout Talks: Bloomberg
Why AstraZeneca Stock Is Trading Higher Today
AstraZeneca - Merck's Lynparza Delays Disease Progression In Prostate Cancer Patients
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower
Merck Backs Up Keytruda Approval In TNBC With Encouraging Overall Survival Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Hepatocellular Carcinoma Liver Cancer Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com