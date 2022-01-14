 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Files For Eye Health Unit IPO, LumiraDx Antigen Test Can Detect Omicron, Molecular Partners Discloses Fund Stake
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Files For Eye Health Unit IPO, LumiraDx Antigen Test Can Detect Omicron, Molecular Partners Discloses Fund Stake

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Stocks In Focus

Corvus Says Chinese Angel Pharma Starts Phase 1/2 Blood Cancer Study

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) announced that its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals has treated the first patient in its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus' small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas in China.

Bausch Health Announces Filing For Initial Public Offering Of Bausch + Lomb Eye Health Unit

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) in connection with its previously announced intention to separate its eye health business, its wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation has publicly filed with the securities regulator in the U.S. and Canada relating to a proposed initial public offering of Bausch + Lomb's common shares concurrently in the U.S. and Canada. All of the shares being offered will be sold by a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health. The number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined.

Bausch Health shares were up 0.93% at $27 in premarket trading.

Click here to access Benzinga's FDA Calendar

LumiraDx Says COVID-19 Antigen Test Detects Omicron Variant

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) announced that results from ongoing testing and monitoring of COVID-19 variants show its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the omicron Variant. In-house wet testing with live omicron virus demonstrated that the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the omicron variant with comparable sensitivity to other variants.

The stock was adding 1.08% at $9.33 in premarket trading.

Molecular Partners Gains On Fund Stake Disclosure

Swiss biopharma Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) said Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds crossed below the 3% threshold, transacting its remaining shares to BVF Partners L.P., whose holdings have now crossed the 10% threshold, rising to 12.21%.

The company has licensed its COVID-19 treatment candidate to Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS).

The stock was rallying 10.75% to $31.29 in premarket trading.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates

Cardiovascular Systems Announces Development Of Lithotripsy Systems For Treating Calcific Coronary And Peripheral Artery Disease

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company focused on peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced it has made significant progress towards the commercialization of intravascular lithotripsy systems for the treatment of calcific coronary and peripheral artery disease.

Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that uses non-invasive high-pressure waves to fracture and disrupt pathologic solid masses. Lithotripsy has been used successfully for many years in the treatment of kidney and gall stones, and more recently has found application in treatment of calcified coronary and peripheral arteries.

The stock was up 2.38% at $18.50 in premarket trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adagio's Antibody Effective Against Omicron, Sarepta Terminates Gene Therapy Deal, AstraZeneca Inks Oncology Pact
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Announces Multiple Partnerships, Immunome Slides On Regulatory Setback For COVID Antibody Drug, Preannouncements Pour In
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 10-15): JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Front And Center, Preannouncements Keep Coming
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos Gets FDA Nod, Neurocrine Preannounces Soft Ingrezza Sales, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes Neurological R&D Collaboration, Valneva Confirms Vaccine Timelines, Biohaven Gains On Strong Migraine Drug Sales
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com