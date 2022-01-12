 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xenon Receives $15M Regulatory Milestone Under Epilepsy Pact With Neurocrine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Xenon Receives $15M Regulatory Milestone Under Epilepsy Pact With Neurocrine

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: XENE) collaboration to develop treatments for epilepsy with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) achieved a regulatory milestone, triggering a payment of $15.0 million to Xenon

  • The FDA accepted Neurocrine's protocol amendment that expands the study population to include subjects between 2 and 11 years in the ongoing Phase 2 study of NBI-921352 in pediatric patients with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE).
  • Under the agreement, Xenon will receive an aggregate of $15.0 million from Neurocrine in the form of a $6.75 million payment in cash and an $8.25 million equity investment at a Xenon per share price of $31.855.
  • Xenon has an ongoing collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences to develop treatments for epilepsy. 
  • Price Action: XENE shares are down 2.04% at $29.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBIX + XENE)

Analyst Ratings For Neurocrine Biosciences
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos Gets FDA Nod, Neurocrine Preannounces Soft Ingrezza Sales, 3 IPOs
Wednesdays With Wedbush: Analyst Laura Chico On The State Of Biotech
Expert Ratings For Neurocrine Biosciences
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Strikes Deal To Supply COVID Vaccine to Bahrain, TherapeuticsMD & Amneal Settle Patent Lawsuit, Reata Awaits Adcom
Neurocrine's Ingrezza Meets Primary Goal In Phase 3 Study In Patients With Involuntary Muscle Movement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com