BeyondSpring Cuts On-Third Of Its Workforce
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 5:43am   Comments
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) plans to reduce its U.S. workforce by 35%, including reassignment of certain personnel to subsidiaries, which is expected to result in cost savings that will extend the cash runway.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

