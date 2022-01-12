BeyondSpring Cuts On-Third Of Its Workforce

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) plans to reduce its U.S. workforce by 35%, including reassignment of certain personnel to subsidiaries, which is expected to result in cost savings that will extend the cash runway.

The reorganization follows the FDA Complete Response Letter for plinabulin marketing application to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).

Related: BeyondSpring's New Plinabulin Data Shows Fast Onset In Preventing Chemo-Induced Neutropenia.

BeyondSpring's New Plinabulin Data Shows Fast Onset In Preventing Chemo-Induced Neutropenia. From now on, BeyondSpring will prioritize: The advancement of the regulatory process of plinabulin in CIN in China and the U.S. NDA filing and regulatory process of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the U.S. and China Advancement of immune-oncology (IO) trials with plinabulin in triple combination IO therapy in various cancers.

Price Action: BYSI shares closed at $4.38 on Tuesday.