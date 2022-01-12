BeyondSpring Cuts On-Third Of Its Workforce
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) plans to reduce its U.S. workforce by 35%, including reassignment of certain personnel to subsidiaries, which is expected to result in cost savings that will extend the cash runway.
- The reorganization follows the FDA Complete Response Letter for plinabulin marketing application to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).
- From now on, BeyondSpring will prioritize:
- The advancement of the regulatory process of plinabulin in CIN in China and the U.S.
- NDA filing and regulatory process of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the U.S. and China
- Advancement of immune-oncology (IO) trials with plinabulin in triple combination IO therapy in various cancers.
- Price Action: BYSI shares closed at $4.38 on Tuesday.
