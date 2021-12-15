 Skip to main content

BeyondSpring's New Plinabulin Data Shows Fast Onset In Preventing Chemo-Induced Neutropenia
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 10:23am   Comments
BeyondSpring's New Plinabulin Data Shows Fast Onset In Preventing Chemo-Induced Neutropenia

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) announced new data highlighting the mechanism of action of plinabulin in preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. 

  • The comparison was made between cancer patients receiving plinabulin 40 mg (n=228) or not receiving plinabulin (n=172) and with all patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy. 
  • Plinabulin 40 mg was given 30 minutes after chemotherapy.
  • Plinabulin rapidly (within 24 hours) reversed chemo-induced myelosuppression in both the PROTECTIVE-1 and 2 studies. 
  • Plinabulin-mediated increases in cell numbers are dose-dependent and correlated among myeloid, lymphoid, and erythroid lineages cells.
  • Related Link: BeyondSpring Shares Crater After FDA Rejects Plinabulin Application.
  • Price Action: BYSI shares are up 4.91% at $4.27 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care

