BeyondSpring's New Plinabulin Data Shows Fast Onset In Preventing Chemo-Induced Neutropenia
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) announced new data highlighting the mechanism of action of plinabulin in preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- The comparison was made between cancer patients receiving plinabulin 40 mg (n=228) or not receiving plinabulin (n=172) and with all patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy.
- Plinabulin 40 mg was given 30 minutes after chemotherapy.
- Plinabulin rapidly (within 24 hours) reversed chemo-induced myelosuppression in both the PROTECTIVE-1 and 2 studies.
- Plinabulin-mediated increases in cell numbers are dose-dependent and correlated among myeloid, lymphoid, and erythroid lineages cells.
