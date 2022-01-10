 Skip to main content

BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Meets Efficacy Endpoints At Two Year Analysis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 6:29am   Comments
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced results from its ongoing Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, investigational gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. 

  • Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) was significantly reduced by 4.1 treated bleeds per year in the pre-specified primary analysis in participants from a prior non-interventional study.
  • Valoctocogene roxaparvovec also significantly reduced the mean annualized Factor VIII infusion rate in the rollover population by 133 infusions per year or 98% from baseline. 
  • Related: Five-Year Data Of BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Sustained Benefit.
  • Overall, valoctocogene roxaparvovec has continued to be well tolerated. 
  • No participants developed inhibitors to Factor VIII, malignancy, or thromboembolic events.
  • The European Medicines Agency validated BioMarin's resubmission of a marketing application. A Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and Committee for Advanced Therapies opinion is anticipated in 1H of 2022. 
  • In the U.S., BioMarin intends to submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data GENEr8-1 study to support the benefit/risk assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, as previously requested by the FDA.
  • The Company plans to meet with FDA to discuss the resubmission of a marketing application targeted for Q2 2022, followed by an expected six-month review by the FDA.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares are down 1.17% at $84.25 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Hemophilia ABiotech News Health Care General

