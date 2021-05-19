Five-Year Data Of BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Sustained Benefit
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has announced an update to its previously reported results from Phase 1/2 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy treatment for adults with severe hemophilia A.
- Data will be shared at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2021 Virtual Congress to be held in July.
- Five-year and four-year post-treatment follow-up of the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts show a sustained treatment benefit of gene therapy.
- All participants in both cohorts remain off prophylactic Factor VIII treatment.
- The mean annualized bleed rates (ABR) in year five for the 6e13 vg/kg cohort was 0.7 with an ABR reduction of 95% and Factor VIII use reduction of 96% through five years, compared to pre-infusion.
- The mean ABR in year four for the 4e13 vg/kg cohort was 1.7, with a mean cumulative ABR reduction of 92% and Factor VIII use reduction of 95% through four years, compared to pre-infusion.
- The overall safety profile of valoctocogene roxaparvovec in the Phase 1/2 study remains consistent with previously reported data with no delayed-onset treatment-related adverse events.
- In Europe, BioMarin plans to submit a marketing application in June, based on one-year results from the Phase 3 study.
- In the U.S., the company plans to submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 study.
- BioMarin is targeting a Biologics License Application submission in the second quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: BMRN shares are down 1.92% at $76.18 on the last check Wednesday.
