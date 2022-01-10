CureVac Outlines Upcoming Catalysts For Vaccine Programs
Ahead of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) outlined the timeline for its vaccine programs.
- CureVac's preclinical second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, against SARS-CoV-2 is under development in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
- The company expects to start a Phase 1 trial assessing CV2CoV in Q1 2022.
- Additionally, the company expects to start assessing a modified second-generation COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate in a Phase 1 trial in Q3 2022.
- The company conservatively estimates that a pivotal study for COVID-19 vaccine candidate may start in Q4 2022.
- CureVac, in collaboration with GSK, is also working on an influenza vaccine. The company expects to start a Phase 1 trial with a chemically non-modified mRNA candidate in Q1 2022 and a Phase 1 trial with a modified mRNA candidate in Q3 2022.
- Comprehensive data from the expansion part of CureVac's lead oncology candidate, CV8102, is expected to be published in Q4 2022.
- Furthermore, the company anticipates providing proof-of-concept data for selected antigens in cancer vaccines, focusing on T cell-mediated responses in the future.
- The suitable clinical candidate(s) for a first clinical study will occur in 1H 2022.
- Price Action: CVAC shares closed 0.36% higher at $30.68 on Friday.
