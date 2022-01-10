 Skip to main content

CureVac Outlines Upcoming Catalysts For Vaccine Programs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 5:25am   Comments
CureVac Outlines Upcoming Catalysts For Vaccine Programs

Ahead of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVACoutlined the timeline for its vaccine programs.

  • CureVac's preclinical second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, against SARS-CoV-2 is under development in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
  • The company expects to start a Phase 1 trial assessing CV2CoV in Q1 2022. 
  • Related: CureVac's COVID-19 Vax Shows Comparable Antibody Levels To Pfizer/BioNTech's Shot In Animal Study.
  • Additionally, the company expects to start assessing a modified second-generation COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate in a Phase 1 trial in Q3 2022. 
  • The company conservatively estimates that a pivotal study for COVID-19 vaccine candidate may start in Q4 2022.
  • CureVac, in collaboration with GSK, is also working on an influenza vaccine. The company expects to start a Phase 1 trial with a chemically non-modified mRNA candidate in Q1 2022 and a Phase 1 trial with a modified mRNA candidate in Q3 2022.
  • Comprehensive data from the expansion part of CureVac's lead oncology candidate, CV8102, is expected to be published in Q4 2022.
  • Furthermore, the company anticipates providing proof-of-concept data for selected antigens in cancer vaccines, focusing on T cell-mediated responses in the future. 
  • The suitable clinical candidate(s) for a first clinical study will occur in 1H 2022.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares closed 0.36% higher at $30.68 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

