See Why Lixte Biotech Shares Trading At Over 100%?
In preclinical studies, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: LIXT) lead clinical compound, LB-100, increased the responsiveness of diverse cancers to immunotherapy.
- The data reported that treatment with LB-100 is associated with new antigen production, tumor infiltration of cytotoxic T cells, and enhanced responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade in mouse models of colorectal, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancer.
- Lixte's founder and CEO, John S. Kovach, said, "the results of Yen et al. raise the possibility that the addition of LB-100 to immunotherapy may be a simple way to convert 'cold' into 'hot' tumors, thereby increasing the percentage of patients responsive to immunotherapy.
- Lixte recently initiated a trial in extensive stage small cell lung cancer patients in which LB-100 is first added to chemotherapy and an immune checkpoint blocker and then administered with the immune blocker alone in the maintenance phase of treatment.
- The Company is interested in collaborative studies designed to determine whether LB-100 broadly enhances the benefit of immunotherapy.
- Price Action: LIXT shares are up 121.5% at $2.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
