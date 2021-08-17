Lixte's LB-100 Blocks Behavioral Sensitization In Animal Models
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) has announced additional results from preclinical studies of its lead clinical compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor.
- Data showed to reduce behavioral sensitization underlying addiction to methamphetamine.
- Behavioral sensitization is widely considered a critical neurobiological mechanism in drug addiction.
- Studies in animal models have shown that dysregulation in the activity of PP2A could be a factor in diseases of the central nervous system, including drug addiction.
- Last month, Lixte commented on LB-100's PP2A inhibition as a potential therapeutic strategy for triple-negative breast cancer.
- The announcement was followed by a report that LB-100, combined with another investigational agent, stimulated bone growth in models of dwarfism.
- Price Action: LIXT shares are down 0.46% at $2.16 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
