Plus Therapeutics Shares Shine After Two Milestones To Manufacture Its Lead Radiotherapeutic
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 7:53am   Comments
Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL).

  • The Company has entered into a master services agreement (MSA) with IsoTherapeutics Group LLC to develop, manufacture, and supply Rhenium-186 isotope for its 186RNL investigational radiotherapeutic. 
  • The agreement will help ensure Rhenium-186 meets FDA requirements for use in late-stage clinical trials. 
  • Related: Plus Therapeutics' Targeted Radiotherapy Shows Encouraging Overall Survival In Brain Tumour Trial.
  • Under the MSA, IsoTherapeutics will develop a synthesis process and in-process manufacturing controls, test method development and validation, stability studies, and manufacture Rhenium-186. 
  • Additionally, Plus Therapeutics completed the technology transfer of analytical test methods with Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) for 186RNL drug product intermediate. 
  • As previously disclosed, Plus Therapeutics entered into an MSA with PPS in early 2021 to develop, manufacture, and supply Plus Therapeutics' 186RNL intermediate drug product.
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are up 48.50% at $1.62 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

