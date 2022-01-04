Plus Therapeutics Shares Shine After Two Milestones To Manufacture Its Lead Radiotherapeutic
Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL).
- The Company has entered into a master services agreement (MSA) with IsoTherapeutics Group LLC to develop, manufacture, and supply Rhenium-186 isotope for its 186RNL investigational radiotherapeutic.
- The agreement will help ensure Rhenium-186 meets FDA requirements for use in late-stage clinical trials.
- Under the MSA, IsoTherapeutics will develop a synthesis process and in-process manufacturing controls, test method development and validation, stability studies, and manufacture Rhenium-186.
- Additionally, Plus Therapeutics completed the technology transfer of analytical test methods with Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) for 186RNL drug product intermediate.
- As previously disclosed, Plus Therapeutics entered into an MSA with PPS in early 2021 to develop, manufacture, and supply Plus Therapeutics' 186RNL intermediate drug product.
