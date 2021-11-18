 Skip to main content

Plus Therapeutics' Targeted Radiotherapy Shows Encouraging Overall Survival In Brain Tumour Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Plus Therapeutics' Targeted Radiotherapy Shows Encouraging Overall Survival In Brain Tumour Trial
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTVreleased interim data from Phase 1 ReSPECT-GBM trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL).
  • According to the interim data, 186RNL delivered via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) was well-tolerated with favorable overall survival at higher absorbed radiation doses. 
  • A positive correlation was observed between overall survival and higher absorbed radiation doses.
  • No delivery failures were observed, and an average absorbed dose of 267.5 Gy of radiation was delivered to the tumor.
  • No dose-limiting toxicities or adverse events (AEs) with the outcome of death or discontinuations due to AEs have been observed.
  • Of 22 total subjects with recurrent GBM treated with 186RNL, seven patients remain alive, and the mean & median overall survival (OS) is currently 336.6 days and 231.5 days, respectively.
  • The Company says it looks forward to completing key drug scale-up activities and proceeding to FDA discussions regarding CMC and next clinical steps in early 2022.
  • RadioMedix agreed to produce Plus Therapeutics radio-pharmaceuticals commercially.
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are down 6.63% at $1.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

