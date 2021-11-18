Plus Therapeutics' Targeted Radiotherapy Shows Encouraging Overall Survival In Brain Tumour Trial
- Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) released interim data from Phase 1 ReSPECT-GBM trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL).
- According to the interim data, 186RNL delivered via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) was well-tolerated with favorable overall survival at higher absorbed radiation doses.
- A positive correlation was observed between overall survival and higher absorbed radiation doses.
- No delivery failures were observed, and an average absorbed dose of 267.5 Gy of radiation was delivered to the tumor.
- No dose-limiting toxicities or adverse events (AEs) with the outcome of death or discontinuations due to AEs have been observed.
- Of 22 total subjects with recurrent GBM treated with 186RNL, seven patients remain alive, and the mean & median overall survival (OS) is currently 336.6 days and 231.5 days, respectively.
- The Company says it looks forward to completing key drug scale-up activities and proceeding to FDA discussions regarding CMC and next clinical steps in early 2022.
- RadioMedix agreed to produce Plus Therapeutics radio-pharmaceuticals commercially.
- Price Action: PSTV shares are down 6.63% at $1.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: brain cancer Brain Tumor BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General