Amyris, ImmunityBio Shares Trading Higher On COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Venture
Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) have completed their previously announced joint venture agreement to accelerate the commercialization of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.
- Upon completion of human trials and regulatory approval, the joint venture's goal is to start delivering the second-generation vaccine in 2022 as soon as it is practically possible to deliver.
- The ability to 'mix and match' vaccine platforms through this new joint venture and ImmunityBio's multiple COVID vaccine platforms represents one of the most exciting approaches to ending COVID-19."
- Further announcements will be made when the results of human trials are available.
- Price Action: AMRS shares are up 10.80% at 6, and IBRX shares are up 17.30% at $7.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.
