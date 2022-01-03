 Skip to main content

Amyris, ImmunityBio Shares Trading Higher On COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Venture
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) have completed their previously announced joint venture agreement to accelerate the commercialization of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Upon completion of human trials and regulatory approval, the joint venture's goal is to start delivering the second-generation vaccine in 2022 as soon as it is practically possible to deliver.
  • Related: Amyris, ImmunityBio Join Forces For Next-Gen COVID-19 RNA Vaccine.
  • The ability to 'mix and match' vaccine platforms through this new joint venture and ImmunityBio's multiple COVID vaccine platforms represents one of the most exciting approaches to ending COVID-19."
  • Further announcements will be made when the results of human trials are available.
  • Price Action: AMRS shares are up 10.80% at 6, and IBRX shares are up 17.30% at $7.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.

