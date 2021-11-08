Amyris, ImmunityBio Join Forces For Next-Gen COVID-19 RNA Vaccine
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) has entered into a 50:50 joint venture arrangement with ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) to commercialize a next-gen COVID-19 vaccine.
- The parties have signed a binding term sheet, and a definitive agreement is in process and is expected to be executed within the next month.
- ImmunityBio will be responsible for manufacturing the vaccine once human trials are completed in South Africa.
- Amyris will contribute its RNA technology licensed from the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI).
- Amyris will also provide sustainable squalene, an organic compound used to produce the vaccine.
- Upon completion of human trials, the joint venture's goal is to deliver one billion doses of the new vaccine in 2022.
- Price Action: AMRS shares are down 3.94% at $13.53, and IBRX shares are up 2.14% at $8.62 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General