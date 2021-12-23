EXCLUSIVE: What's Going On With Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Today?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) is trading higher on abnormally-high volume Thursday.

Pasithea Therapeutics' average session volume is about 2.6 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 75 million at publication time.

When asked about Thursday's price action, Pasithea Therapeutics CEO Tiago Reis Marques told Benzinga that the company did not release any news.

However, Marques noted that the stock has been "trading well below our cash per share" and highlighted the recent Buy recommendation and $3.50 price target from EF Hutton.

"We're working to have some big announcements in Q1 and we are hoping the market understands the optimal position where we stand at the moment," Marques said.

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.

KTTA Price Action: Pasithea Therapeutics has traded as low as $1.39 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs Thursday.

The stock was up 32.60% at $1.95 at time of publication.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.