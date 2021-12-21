EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Expands Its Footprint With Second Ketamine Therapy Clinic In UK

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: KTTA) subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has opened its second London clinic in Marylebone, offering intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues.

What Happened: The Company opened its first U.K. clinic in Knightsbridge in October.

"Two decades of research supports the efficacy of ketamine in improving symptoms experienced in some mental health disorders. With the opening of our Marylebone location, we are expanding our footprint in the U.K.," said Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the U.K.

Ketamine is an FDA-approved drug as an anesthetic. It has recently been repurposed for treating psychiatric disorders using significantly lower doses than anesthesia.

It has shown remarkable efficacy and a rapid and sustained effect in certain psychiatric conditions.

Why It Matters: Studies have shown that up to 70% of those receiving IV ketamine treatment can eventually show a clinical response.

While the number of treatments suggested is done on a case-by-case basis, a typical treatment plan consists of up to six infusions in the interval of two to three weeks.

