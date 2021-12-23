Oxford Lab Study Suggests AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Booster Works Against Omicron
A three-dose course of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the omicron coronavirus variant, data from an Oxford University lab study shows.
- Findings from the study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, match those from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), which have also found a third dose of their shots works against omicron.
- The study on AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vaxzevria, showed that after a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralizing levels against omicron were broadly similar to those against the virus's Delta variant after two doses.
- The Company said researchers at Oxford University who carried out the study were independent from those who worked on the vaccine with AstraZeneca.
- Antibody levels against omicron after the booster shot were higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and recovered naturally from COVID-19, AstraZeneca added.
- The Oxford study analyzed blood samples from those infected with COVID-19, those vaccinated with two doses and a booster, and those previously infected with other variants of concern.
- It included samples from 41 people given three doses of Vaxzevria.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.82% at $57.61 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
