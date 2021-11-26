Updated Data Shows Merck's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Hospitalization, Death Risk By 30%

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) said that its experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study (n=1433).

The Company said that molnupiravir data, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics , had been submitted to the FDA ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.

had been submitted to the FDA ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.

Planned interim analysis of the data last month showed that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized, and none had died by 29 days after the treatment.

That compared with a hospitalization rate of 14.1% for placebo patients.

In the updated data, 6.8% of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized, and one person died, while the other placebo group had a hospitalization rate of 9.7%, with nine deaths reported.

The U.K. is expected to start providing molnupiravir through a national study in about 10,000 people, reports Bloomberg.

The University of Oxford will run the study, dubbed Panoramic.

It will begin recruiting participants early next month, giving the country data on how well the drug, molnupiravir, works in vaccinated people.

Price Action: MRK shares are down 2.94% at $79.86 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.