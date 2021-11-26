Updated Data Shows Merck's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Hospitalization, Death Risk By 30%
Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) said that its experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study (n=1433).
- The Company said that molnupiravir data, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had been submitted to the FDA ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.
- Planned interim analysis of the data last month showed that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized, and none had died by 29 days after the treatment.
- That compared with a hospitalization rate of 14.1% for placebo patients.
- In the updated data, 6.8% of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized, and one person died, while the other placebo group had a hospitalization rate of 9.7%, with nine deaths reported.
- The U.K. is expected to start providing molnupiravir through a national study in about 10,000 people, reports Bloomberg.
- The University of Oxford will run the study, dubbed Panoramic.
- It will begin recruiting participants early next month, giving the country data on how well the drug, molnupiravir, works in vaccinated people.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 2.94% at $79.86 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
