 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Updated Data Shows Merck's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Hospitalization, Death Risk By 30%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Share:
Updated Data Shows Merck's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Cuts Hospitalization, Death Risk By 30%

 

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) said that its experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study (n=1433).

  • The Company said that molnupiravir data, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had been submitted to the FDA ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.
  • Related Link: Merck, Ridgeback File For Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antiviral.
  • Planned interim analysis of the data last month showed that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized, and none had died by 29 days after the treatment. 
  • That compared with a hospitalization rate of 14.1% for placebo patients.
  • In the updated data, 6.8% of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized, and one person died, while the other placebo group had a hospitalization rate of 9.7%, with nine deaths reported.
  • The U.K. is expected to start providing molnupiravir through a national study in about 10,000 people, reports Bloomberg.
  • The University of Oxford will run the study, dubbed Panoramic.
  • It will begin recruiting participants early next month, giving the country data on how well the drug, molnupiravir, works in vaccinated people.
  • Also SeeBritain Approves First Oral COVID-19 Antiviral From Merck.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 2.94% at $79.86 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Gilead, Merck Stop Enrollment In Mid-Stage HIV Combination Therapy Trial
Merck's Keytruda Conditionally Approved In Canada For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Novartis May Have Buyer(s) For Its Sandoz Unit - Report
EU Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill For Adults At Risk Of Severe Illness
Where Merck & Co Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com