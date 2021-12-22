 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer's Paxlovid Scores FDA Approval, First Oral Antiviral For COVID-19 In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer's Paxlovid Scores FDA Approval, First Oral Antiviral For COVID-19 In US

The FDA has authorized the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir, PF-07321332) tablets and ritonavir tablets) for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.

  • The approval comes for patients aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. 
  • The emergency use nod is based on clinical data from EPIC-HR study, showing Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo.
  • Related: UK Calls For Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Antivirals From Merck, Pfizer.
  • With Paxlovid now authorized for emergency use, Pfizer stands ready to start delivery in the U.S immediately.
  • In November 2021, Pfizer announced an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 10 million treatment courses of Paxlovid, with delivery fulfillment expected to be completed in 2022.
  • Pfizer is also raising its production projections from 80 million to 120 million courses of Paxlovid by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.99% at $60.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Investors Appear Uninterested in Bonds Despite Elevated Uncertainty
NanoViricides Says Data Shows Its New Antiviral Could Fight all COVID-19 Variants
FDA To Possibly Authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Antiviral Pills This Week: Bloomberg
UK Calls For Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Antivirals From Merck, Pfizer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allakos Slips Negative Late-Stage Data, Pfizer & Merck Announce Fresh COVID Pill Deal With UK, Regulatory Setback For Takeda
Pfizer's Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial Put On FDA Hold After Patient Death
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com