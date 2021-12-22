 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cocrystal's COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Shows Potency Against Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Cocrystal's COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Shows Potency Against Omicron Variant

Cocrystal Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: COCP) COVID-19 antiviral candidate has shown antiviral potency against the omicron variant in vitro studies. 

  • The Company earlier confirmed that its protease inhibitors demonstrated broad-spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and all major previously identified variants, including Delta, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma
  • Cocrystal expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical studies with its COVID-19 intranasal/pulmonary protease inhibitor CDI-45205 and an oral COVID-19 protease inhibitor as rapidly as possible.
  • CDI-45205 is one of three COVID-19 programs underway at Cocrystal. 
  • In the second COVID-19 program, the Company also plans to begin a Phase 1 study as rapidly as possible with an orally administered protease inhibitor. 
  • In the third COVID-19 program, Cocrystal uses its structure-based technology platform to discover replication inhibitors for oral administration.
  • Price Action: COCP shares are up 4.29% at $0.75 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COCP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cocrystal Pharma Files To Start Human Trial For Protease Inhibitor In COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com