Cocrystal's COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Shows Potency Against Omicron Variant
Cocrystal Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: COCP) COVID-19 antiviral candidate has shown antiviral potency against the omicron variant in vitro studies.
- The Company earlier confirmed that its protease inhibitors demonstrated broad-spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and all major previously identified variants, including Delta, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma.
- Cocrystal expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical studies with its COVID-19 intranasal/pulmonary protease inhibitor CDI-45205 and an oral COVID-19 protease inhibitor as rapidly as possible.
- CDI-45205 is one of three COVID-19 programs underway at Cocrystal.
- In the second COVID-19 program, the Company also plans to begin a Phase 1 study as rapidly as possible with an orally administered protease inhibitor.
- In the third COVID-19 program, Cocrystal uses its structure-based technology platform to discover replication inhibitors for oral administration.
- Price Action: COCP shares are up 4.29% at $0.75 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
