Cocrystal Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Activity Against Delta, Gamma Variants
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) announces that its SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease lead CDI-45205 and several analogs showed potent in vitro activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (India/B.1.617.2) and Gamma (Brazil/P.1) variants.
- "Our next steps are to scale-up synthesis and manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to support Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies to advance CDI-45205 into clinical trials," said James Martin, CFO, and interim co-CEO.
- Last month, the Company announced CDI-45205, and its analogs showed robust antiviral activity against the alpha & beta variants, surpassing the activity observed with the original Wuhan strain.
- Price Action: COCP shares are up 20% at $1.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
