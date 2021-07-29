 Skip to main content

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Activity Against Delta, Gamma Variants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Activity Against Delta, Gamma Variants
  • Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) announces that its SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease lead CDI-45205 and several analogs showed potent in vitro activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (India/B.1.617.2) and Gamma (Brazil/P.1) variants. 
  • "Our next steps are to scale-up synthesis and manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to support Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies to advance CDI-45205 into clinical trials," said James Martin, CFO, and interim co-CEO.
  • Last month, the Company announced CDI-45205, and its analogs showed robust antiviral activity against the alpha & beta variants, surpassing the activity observed with the original Wuhan strain.
  • Price Action: COCP shares are up 20% at $1.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

