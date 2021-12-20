 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lineage, Genentech Ink Cell Therapy Licensing Pact For Ocular Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Lineage, Genentech Ink Cell Therapy Licensing Pact For Ocular Diseases

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) has entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Genentech to develop and commercialize retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy.

  • Genentech will assume responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of Lineage's OpRegen program.
  • OpRegen is currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy. 
  • Related Link: Lineage Cell's Dry AMD Gene Therapy Demonstrate Functional, Anatomical Improvements.
  • Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Lineage will complete activities related to the ongoing clinical study, complete enrollment, and perform certain manufacturing activities. 
  • Genentech will pay Lineage a $50 million upfront payment, and Lineage is eligible to receive up to $620 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties.
  • Price Action: LCTX shares are up 13.7% at $2.41 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in November
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Calliditas Snags FDA Nod, Novartis to Buy Back $15B In Shares, Valneva Touts Vaccine Data, Immix, Bionomics Debut On Wall Street
Novartis Launches New Share Buyback Program Of Up To $15B
After Roche Walks Away, Atea Puts Break On Late-Stage COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Trial
Roche's Polivy Combo Boosts Survival In Early-Stage Lymphoma Patients
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast, Novartis Sever COVID-19 Treatment Partnerships, Sigilon To Reduce Workforce, ASH Presentations Move Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com