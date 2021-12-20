Lineage, Genentech Ink Cell Therapy Licensing Pact For Ocular Diseases
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) has entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Genentech to develop and commercialize retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy.
- Genentech will assume responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of Lineage's OpRegen program.
- OpRegen is currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy.
- Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Lineage will complete activities related to the ongoing clinical study, complete enrollment, and perform certain manufacturing activities.
- Genentech will pay Lineage a $50 million upfront payment, and Lineage is eligible to receive up to $620 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties.
- Price Action: LCTX shares are up 13.7% at $2.41 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
