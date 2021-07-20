Lineage Cell's Dry AMD Gene Therapy Demonstrate Functional, Anatomical Improvements
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) reported updated interim results from its Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen cell therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA).
- Overall, 10/12 (83%) of the Cohort 4 patients' treated eyes continued to be at or above baseline visual acuity at their last assessment, ranging from six months to approximately three years post-transplant.
- Improvements in best-corrected visual acuity for Cohort 4 patients reached up to +19 letters.
- In contrast, 10/12 (83%) of the patients' untreated eyes were below pre-treatment baseline values at the same time points.
- Three patients with evidence of retinal tissue restoration continue to demonstrate areas of repair and sustained visual acuity improvements as of their last clinical visit.
- One patient with confirmed atrophy growth at baseline has had zero progression for almost three full years.
- The Company intends to meet with the FDA in Q4 of 2021 to discuss the clinical development plan for OpRegen.
- Evidence of durable engraftment of OpRegen RPE cells has extended to more than five years in the earliest treated patients, supporting the potential for OpRegen to be a one-time treatment.
- Price Action: LCTX shares are up 3.88% at $2.68 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General