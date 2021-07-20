 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lineage Cell's Dry AMD Gene Therapy Demonstrate Functional, Anatomical Improvements

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Lineage Cell's Dry AMD Gene Therapy Demonstrate Functional, Anatomical Improvements
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTXreported updated interim results from its Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen cell therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). 
  • Overall, 10/12 (83%) of the Cohort 4 patients' treated eyes continued to be at or above baseline visual acuity at their last assessment, ranging from six months to approximately three years post-transplant. 
  • Improvements in best-corrected visual acuity for Cohort 4 patients reached up to +19 letters. 
  • In contrast, 10/12 (83%) of the patients' untreated eyes were below pre-treatment baseline values at the same time points. 
  • Three patients with evidence of retinal tissue restoration continue to demonstrate areas of repair and sustained visual acuity improvements as of their last clinical visit.
  • One patient with confirmed atrophy growth at baseline has had zero progression for almost three full years.
  • The Company intends to meet with the FDA in Q4 of 2021 to discuss the clinical development plan for OpRegen.
  • Evidence of durable engraftment of OpRegen RPE cells has extended to more than five years in the earliest treated patients, supporting the potential for OpRegen to be a one-time treatment.
  •  Price Action: LCTX shares are up 3.88% at $2.68 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCTX)

Lineage's Spinal Cord Injury Cell Therapy Return To Clinical Testing
Lineage Inks Option Agreement With Amasa Therapeutics For HyStem
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Lineage Cell Stock Jumps as OpRegen Shows Additional Cases Of Retinal Tissue Restoration In Mid-Stage Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com