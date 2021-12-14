Serum Institute's CEO Expects To Launch Novavax Vaccine For Kids In Six Months: Reuters
- The Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to launch the Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine for children in India in six months, Adar Poonawalla said.
- The Novavax shot, called Covovax, has shown promising results in trials in three and older children, Adar Poonawalla told a virtual conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry.
- "Our vaccine will be launched in six months," he said. "It is under trial and has shown excellent data down to the age group of 3."
- Yesterday, Novavax submitted a regulatory filing to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 1.15% at $171 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
