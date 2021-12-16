Axcella Kickstarts Long COVID Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Axcella Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has started patient screening in a Phase 2a trial of AXA1125, an oral product candidate, as a potential treatment for Long COVID.
- Phase 2a evaluates the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with exertional fatigue related to Long COVID.
- Approximately 40 patients in the U.K. will be enrolled and randomized evenly to receive either 67.8 grams per day of AXA1125 or a matched placebo in two divided doses for 28 days, with a one-week safety follow-up period.
- The primary endpoint in this Phase 2a trial is the change from baseline to Day 28 in phosphocreatine (PCr) recovery time.
- In past clinical trials, the highly sensitive and well-established measure of mitochondrial function has been correlated with the six-minute walk test, a registrational endpoint in other conditions involving fatigue.
- Key secondary endpoints in the Phase 2a trial include lactate levels (a serum marker of mitochondrial dysfunction), six-minute walk test, fatigue scores, and safety and tolerability.
- Top-line data are expected to be reported from the Phase 2a trial in mid-2022.
- Price Action: AXLA shares are up 4.24% at $2.46 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
