 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Axcella Kickstarts Long COVID Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Axcella Kickstarts Long COVID Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Axcella Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has started patient screening in a Phase 2a trial of AXA1125, an oral product candidate, as a potential treatment for Long COVID.

  • Phase 2a evaluates the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with exertional fatigue related to Long COVID. 
  • Approximately 40 patients in the U.K. will be enrolled and randomized evenly to receive either 67.8 grams per day of AXA1125 or a matched placebo in two divided doses for 28 days, with a one-week safety follow-up period.
  • Related Link: Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients.
  • The primary endpoint in this Phase 2a trial is the change from baseline to Day 28 in phosphocreatine (PCr) recovery time. 
  • In past clinical trials, the highly sensitive and well-established measure of mitochondrial function has been correlated with the six-minute walk test, a registrational endpoint in other conditions involving fatigue. 
  • Key secondary endpoints in the Phase 2a trial include lactate levels (a serum marker of mitochondrial dysfunction), six-minute walk test, fatigue scores, and safety and tolerability.
  • Top-line data are expected to be reported from the Phase 2a trial in mid-2022.
  • Price Action: AXLA shares are up 4.24% at $2.46 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXLA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com