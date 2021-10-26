Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients
- Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has announced a new clinical program investigating AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. Symptoms last for months following recovery from the infection.
- The treatment prospect will be compared against placebo in about 40 patients in the U.K. twice a day for 28 days starting later this year.
- AXA1125 is meant to treat chronic fatigue and muscle weakness, some of the most common symptoms of long COVID.
- The primary goal of the drug is to improve mitochondrial function within skeletal muscle by measuring changes in phosphocreatine recovery time.
- The trial will also look at a six-minute walk test, fatigue levels, and the safety and tolerability of the oral drug.
- The biotech is already investigating the drug in a phase 2b study in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe case of fatty liver disease.
- In preclinical studies and two clinical trials, AXA1125 showed the ability to restore homeostasis and mitochondrial function.
