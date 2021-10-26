 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 9:32am   Comments
Share:
Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients
  • Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has announced a new clinical program investigating AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. Symptoms last for months following recovery from the infection.
  • The treatment prospect will be compared against placebo in about 40 patients in the U.K. twice a day for 28 days starting later this year.
  • AXA1125 is meant to treat chronic fatigue and muscle weakness, some of the most common symptoms of long COVID.
  • The primary goal of the drug is to improve mitochondrial function within skeletal muscle by measuring changes in phosphocreatine recovery time. 
  • The trial will also look at a six-minute walk test, fatigue levels, and the safety and tolerability of the oral drug.
  • The biotech is already investigating the drug in a phase 2b study in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe case of fatty liver disease. 
  • In preclinical studies and two clinical trials, AXA1125 showed the ability to restore homeostasis and mitochondrial function.
  • Price Action: AXLA shares are down 1.71% at $2.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXLA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Axcella's Leading Drug Candidate for Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Offers Hope in a Market Requiring Innovation
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com