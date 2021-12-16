 Skip to main content

UniQure Shares Fall After Clinical Update From Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
UniQure NV (NASDAQ: QUREannounced initial observations on the first four patients enrolled in the lower-dose cohort of Phase 1/2 trial of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease. 

  • AMT-130 was generally well tolerated at the lower dose of 6x1012 vector genomes (vg).
  • There have been no serious adverse events (SAEs) related to AMT-130.
  • Related Link: DSMB Recommends UniQure To Continue Huntington's Gene Therapy Trial Unchanged.
  • NfL increased as expected following the AMT-130 surgical procedure and returned to baseline. NfL remained relatively constant in the two untreated control patients.
  • Structural magnetic resonance imaging did not reveal any clinically meaningful safety findings at one year of follow-up.
  • Measurements of total and mutant HTT protein in the cerebral spinal fluid of the four patients were highly variable and inconclusive.
  • A clinical update on the low-dose cohort of ten patients, primarily focused on safety, is expected in Q2 of 2022.
  • Full safety and efficacy data from the first two cohorts are expected in 1H of 2023 after all patients in the higher-dose cohort have achieved one year of follow-up.
  • The U.S. Phase 1/2 trial of AMT-130 in a planned 26 patients with early manifest Huntington's disease, split into a ten patient, low-dose cohort followed by a 16 patient, higher-dose cohort. 
  • The multi-center trial consists of a blinded 12-month core study period followed by unblinded long-term follow-up for five years. 
  • UniQure also plans to initiate a third cohort in 2H of 2022 to explore alternative stereotactic navigation systems to simplify the placement of catheters for infusions of AMT-130. 
  • Price Action: QURE shares are down 29.30% at $20.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

