Vietnam's Health Ministry Approves Phase 2, Phase 3 Cohorts Of Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has completed dosing of 100 subjects for the Phase 1 portion of the ARCT-154 Phase 1/2/3 trial, which consisted of a two-dose regimen with injections 28 days apart.
- The Vietnam Ministry of Health has reviewed the safety data in the Phase 1 part of the study and has permitted Phase 2 and Phase 3a cohorts.
- The Phase 2 and Phase 3a studies will evaluate safety and immunogenicity in an additional 900 subjects. Recruitment of these cohorts is now progressing.
- The subsequent Phase 3b will assess safety and efficacy in approximately 20,000 subjects. Dosing is planned for the first week of October.
- Emergency Use Authorization filing in Vietnam could be as soon as December 2021.
- The tolerability profile of ARCT-154 in the Phase 1 study was favorable.
- Price Action: ARCT stock is up 3.81% at $53.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
